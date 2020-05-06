City of Wilmington to distribute masks to some residents

Over 20,000 low income residents in Wilmington will soon receive reusable masks.

The Wilmington COVID-19 Community Mobilization Group is working with local vendors to make the washable masks available because it is not known how long the directive to wear face coverings will last.

The hope is they will be delivered early next week and City Council President Hanifa Shabazz says they are planning how to get them where they need to go.

"We are working with our internal working group as well as the community civic associations on our distribution and once all those things are final we look forward to distributing those masks out to our families and also there would be masks for children," said Shabazz.

Shabazz says the group is partnering with the Wilmington Housing Authority to secure masks.

"Who is purchasing reusable cloth masks for their population as well so they are going to have also another 5,000 for adults and 1,000 masks for children," said Shabazz. "So yes, we are looking to provide reusable washable masks for our population that is greatest in need."

Shabazz adds they’re asking residents to help the city identify seniors and people with disabilities to make sure they are on the city’s list to get resources and help they may need.

Mayor Mike Purzycki says it has funding for the masks, but the city expects to get reimbursed. He notes city services should remain available, but hindered because some schedules have been altered because of the pandemic. He did say police and fire departments are at full force.

Councilman Chris Johnson also says the city will receive two million dollars from the CARES Act for HUD programs for home ownership and homeless population issues.

The announcements were made during Facebook Live Town Hall event Wednesday.