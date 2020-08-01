ChristianaCare maintains top hospital ranking

ChristianaCare is once again rated as a best hospital by U.S. News & World Reports.

Not only is the hospital recognized on a national basis for the fifth year in a row, but it’s been rated the top hospital in Delaware.

It's also ranked the third top hospital in the Philadelphia area out of 90.

ChristianaCare achieved the highest ratings by U.S. News & World Report in nine out of 10 common adult conditions and procedures like abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, and lung cancer surgery.

Ken Silverstein is Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at Christiana Care. He says the honor affirms the work being done up and down the health system.

“We're grounded in our mission of service partnering with our neighbors and their health and really taking care of our community," said Silverstein. "Our community looks to us to deliver high-quality safe care. This recognition amongst others that we receive is really an affirmation that we're doing that. We're providing that care consistently."

Silverstein notes the hospital is just doing best by the community.

"We're meeting the needs of our neighbors of our community and we're having a positive impact on the health of all of the people that we serve," said Silvestein. "So it's really very validating for us, it really feels good to get that validation because this work is so important to us."

ChristianaCare also was ranked 24th in the nation in gynecology, and it was rated as high performing in care related to urology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and neurology and neurosurgery.

Other hospitals in Delaware that were recognized by U.S. News & World Report include Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover, and Nemours A.I. Children’s Hospital in Wilmington.