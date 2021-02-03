Choir School of Delaware opens enrollment for after-school program

The Choir School of Delaware is welcoming students back to its after-school program.

After being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, The Choir School of Delaware is ramping up in-person activities again.

The school’s year-round after-school program serves students ages 7 to 17 in the Wilmington area who love music and want to improve academically.

“The program offers superior choral training, voice lessons and piano lessons as well for our students," said Arreon Harley-Emerson, the director of music and operations at the Choir School. "And on top of that we offer academic support - that takes the form of tutoring, one-on-one mentoring and SAT prep.”

Harley-Emerson says the school is looking to enroll 50 students this month for the in-person program that starts this spring.

He notes there is a hybrid option as well.

“If there are some folks who are still not quite yet ready to be in-person, we are going to have a hybrid version of the program for some time, until everyone is comfortable with being together in-person,” said Harley-Emerson.

Harley-Emerson notes the cost is $400 per year, with financial aid and scholarships available.