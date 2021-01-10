Chesapeake Utilities completes state-of-the-art training facility in Dover

There’s a new state-of-the-art training facility in Kent County.

Chesapeake Utilities’ “Safety Town” is something the company wanted to get off the ground for some time.

“For us safety is paramount in our company - everything we do - from employee safety from the time employees arrive at work, to the time they go home - we preach safety," said Justin Mulcahy, public relations manager for Chesapeake Utilities. ". Obviously the safe maintenance of our infrastructure in the natural gas service that we provide to customers is critical in maintaining the integrity of that system.”

Mulcahy says “Safety Town” features training rooms, a pole barn for storage of large equipment and vehicles and numerous “shed-style” homes built by students at Polytech High School.

Those homes simulate conditions that Chesapeake Utility employees and contractors could encounter when they enter homes in the community.

Mulcahy says for years, Chesapeake Utilities sent employees out of state for training and logistically - especially during the COVID-19 pandemic - having its own facility here at home makes much more sense.

“The timing of this really couldn’t have been any better, quite frankly," said Mulcahy. "It’s a $1 million state-of-the-art facility, right on campus at Energy Lane in Dover. So employees can come to work and get hands-on training in a simulated environment - in a safe environment - and really learn.”

Mulcahy says “Safety Town” offers training on propane tanks, emergency response coordination and underground utility line locating and excavating - just to name a few.

The two-acre, $1 million training facility is located on Energy Lane in Dover.