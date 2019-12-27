Change coming to weekly hazardous waste collection in New Castle

Weekly collection of household hazardous waste at the Delaware Recycling Center on Lambsons Lane in New Castle will move from Wednesdays to Saturdays starting January 1.

Items such as full aerosol cans, flourescent lightbulbs, pesticides, perfume, oil-based paint, car batteries and nail polish are accepted at these weekly collections.

Mike Parkowski of Delaware Solid Waste Authority (DSWA) says the schedule change is to accommodate commercial traffic.

“At that site we have two centers — we have one which is for your recyclables, your single stream that people have in their house, and the other is for construction and demolition recycling. All of the commercial traffic comes on Wednesdays,” he said. “We wanted to move [the weekly collection] to Saturday so that there will be less commercial traffic and [it will be] easier for the regular citizens to come in.”

Parkowski says the new schedule will likely be more convenient for residents as well. “We do see like 200 cars probably on a Wednesday,” he said. “I would expect it to go up, because more people are available during the day on Saturdays.”

The Delaware Recycling Center also accepts electronics, and holds document shredding events monthly.

A new recycling center is coming to Pencader Industrial Park in Newark this spring. It will be the fourth such recycling center in the state and will accept single-stream recycling, styrofoam, electronics and hazardous waste.