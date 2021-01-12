Center for the Inland Bays and state climatologist to discuss local climate change

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ Citizens Cafe dives into climate change this week.

The Center for the Inland Bays’ Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) suggested using the Citizens Cafe to look more closely at climate change tools and solutions.

“Climate change is something that the CAC has been discussing in recent times," said Center for the Inland Bays watershed coordinator Michelle Schmidt. "And it’s something that a few of the CAC members have brought to the attention of the Center (for the Inland Bays) through the CAC. Climate change is going to really impact the coastal communities and we’ve actually seen some of those impacts already.”

Delaware is the nation’s lowest-lying state and Schmidt says the main climate change issue coastal communities are wrestling with is flooding.

“The impervious cover is very high in the coastal community area. And so whenever we have a high rain event - flooding is always an issue - and that impacts travel; it impacts some of the homes and then of course the other issue where they’ve really seen some impacts is through the increasing intensity of storms,” said Schmidt.

Delaware’s State Climatologist Dan Leathers joins Schmidt for Thursday night’s Citizens Cafe to help the general public better understand climate change in Delaware and how it’s affecting beach towns particularly.

The online event begins at 6 p.m. and registeration is required.

More details about CAC and the January 14, 2021 meeting can be found here.

Delaware is in the process of finalizing its new Climate Action Plan that’s expected to offer a roadmap for addressing issues like sea level rise and tamping down the First State’s own greenhouse gas emissions.