Carry-out alcohol extension gains State Senate approval

Delaware’s State Senate passes a bill extending carry-out alcohol sales by restaurants and others allowed during the pandemic.

But it now heads back to the House with an amendment.

The House Bill received unanimous Senate approval, but needs another House vote.

That’s because senators tacked on an amendment places restrictions on the amount of alcohol that can be sold by on-premise licensees for off-premise consumption.

The amendment requires alcohol be sold in containers that are securely closed, and sales cannot exceed three 750 ML bottles of wine, one case of beer, and one liter of spirits per customer per day.

The bill extends other carry-out provisions approved last year until March 31, 2022 with the goal of helping restaurants, brewpubs, taverns, taprooms to mitigate losses in money and jobs already suffered during the pandemic.

Alcoholic beverages will continue to be part of transactions for take-out, curbside, or drive-through food service.

And licensees can continue to use outdoor seating for serving of food and drinks as long as certain conditions are satisfied.





