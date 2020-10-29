Caroling on The Circle canceled, 'Pack the Pod' food drive goes on

A holiday tradition in Sussex County won’t happen this year because of COVID-19.

The 2020 edition of Caroling on The Circle, planned for December 7 in Georgetown, will not be held because of the pandemic.

Sussex County administrator Todd Lawson says public safety drove the decision to cancel.

“Thinking about the program that evening - hundreds of people gather in very close proximity from all ages, young to old - singing songs out loud and gathering in close proximity," said Lawson. "Even though they’re outside, we just felt - out of an abundance of care, to postpone the event for this year.”

Lawson also notes that several local school choirs make up a large portion of the program and the County is uncertain whether those choirs are practicing or even gathering because of the pandemic.

The county will hold its annual “Pack the Pod” food drive that accompanies Caroling on The Circle, but with a modified format.

Lawson says the drive, which assists local families during the holidays, begins in mid-November and run through December 31, 2020.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off 24/7 outside the County Administrative Offices building, located on The Circle. Receptacles, including a 14-foot-by-7-foot portable storage unit, will be there, allowing the public to make "no contact" drops.

Lawson says if you choose to make a monetary contribution (new this year), checks should be made payable to the Sussex County Council and mailed to Sussex County Government, care of County Administration, P.O. Box 589, Georgetown, DE 19947.

The food drive collected more than 28,000 items for various organizations last year. Since it began in the 1980’s, Caroling on The Circle pulled in more than 750,000 items for local families.