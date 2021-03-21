CARES Act funds available for Delaware fisheries

Watermen in Delaware can now apply for federal relief for the losses they absorbed during the pandemic.

Listen to this story.

Starting Monday, fishery-related businesses in Delaware can apply for financial relief through the CARES Act if they can prove they sustained a more than 35 percent loss in revenue between March and December of last year.

Commercial fishing, shellfish aquaculture, charter boats, bait and tackle shops, seafood dealers and seafood processors qualify. The pool of relief funds available is just under $1 million.

Delaware SeaGrant’s Marine Advisor Specialist Ed Hale says overall catch numbers in Delaware are down since the pandemic started, but some fisheries weathered the storm.

“The one bright spot the state of Delaware has is our blue crab fishery has actually done pretty well in terms of landing a higher number of blue crabs as well as doing very well in ex-vessel value,” said Hale. “So that’s our one bright spot, but when you talk to other folks, it’s not as happy a picture.”

Many fishermen had to sell directly to the public over the past year as traditional seafood markets were stunted by lockdowns and other COVID precautions.

Hale says the SeaGrant’s seafood suppliers webpage—which allows the public to buy the catch directly from fisherman—gets a few hundred views each month.

“It’s been a lot of success for us, and, again, we’re just trying to encourage folks to explore locally sourced seafood options,” he said. “That’s the whole goal, to make that connection.”

The deadline for fishing businesses to apply for COVID relief is May 5th.