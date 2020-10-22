Capital School District joins those offering some in-person learning next month

The Capital School District is among the school districts statewide moving to some in-person learning starting next month.

The Capital District School Board voted three to two this week to allow students to choose if they would like to attend classes twice a week while doing the rest of their studies online.

“We simply want our children back to school and we just want normalcy for everyone and we ask for grace and kindness, because the next couple of weeks and starting this process is going to be hard, but we know we can do it,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Henderson. “We’re prepared. We’ve been preparing.”

Elementary and Special schools will start the hybrid learning option on November 9th. The secondary schools will follow on November 30th.

A September survey showed about 55 percent of parents in the district opting for a mix of in person and online learning.

Henderson says some parents want a full reopening.

“And unfortunately we are following the DPH guidelines and the approved guidelines given to us by the Department of Education and we need to keep our faculty and our students safe,” she said. “So we have to be six feet apart in the classroom so we can only offer so many students in one classroom.”

Henderson says the district will be able to accommodate all of the students opting for the hybrid option.

That includes students at William Henry Middle School which was hit by a tornado in August. Henderson says the plan as it stands now is to have those students attend Central Middle School.