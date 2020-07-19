Capital School Board candidates face off in election Tuesday

Record numbers of voters are expected to cast ballots in this year’s Delaware school board elections.

Three candidates vie for one five year term on Capital’s Board of Education.

Anthony DePrima is the incumbent, after being appointed to fill the seat vacated when Ralph Taylor was elected to city council last year. DePrima says he offers unique experience as a former Dover city manager and planning director.

Listen to the full interview with Anthony DePrima

“What I bring to the current board is, I’m bringing that governance management experience. The management of big budgets, the management and perspective on labor contracts, on risk management, on building and constructions which there’s gonna be a lot.”

Dennis Hallock Sr., an emergency department coordinator at Bayhealth, served on a board in Upstate New York right after graduating high school and says he knows how to be effective.

Listen to the full interview with Dennis Hallock Sr.

“It’s not attending one board meeting a month and that’s it. You have to listen to the parents, to the students, to the taxpayers, to the staff. You have to have an open mind to be able to have those tough conversations and move the needle forward.”

Leandra Casson Marshall is the Vice president of External Relations at Demco and a professor at Delaware State University. She also grew up in the Capital School District.

Listen to the full interview with Leandra Casson Marshall

“So all of that experience, the relationships that I’ve developed, I bring all of that to the table. Also the parent perspective which I think is also different because for me I bring three perspectives; As an educator, as a parent and then a student who actually went through the Capital School District.”

Residents can vote at East Dover Elementary or Dover High School between 7am to 8pm Tuesday - or deliver their absentee ballot to the election office by 8pm on election day.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.