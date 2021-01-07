 BVSPCA buys new vet hospital, plans shelter expansion | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

BVSPCA buys new vet hospital, plans shelter expansion

By 29 minutes ago
  • Brandywine Valley SPCA

The Brandywine Valley SPCA continues to expand its footprint in the First State with the purchase of a veterinary hospital in New Castle.


The more than 12,000 square foot facility is the former site of the Veterinary Specialty Center of Delaware. 

BVSPCA spokeswoman Linda Torelli says it is twice the size of the existing BVSPCA New Castle site it replaces.

“We’ve really outgrown our current campus,” said Torelli. “We get tremendous demand from the community for low-cost veterinary services, for instance. When we look at our numbers last year compared to the year before, our clinical services are up 30 percent across all of our campuses.”    

Torelli says the new facility will include the state’s first ever Intensive Care Unit for dogs and cats which will be used to treat animals from all three counties.

“That ICU is going to help us take care of pets from Georgetown, from Dover, in New Castle,” she said. “That we may have to send out for care right now or may be at higher risk because they have contagious diseases. We have additional quarantine rooms; the in house hospital. It’s really going to be a great life-saving resource”    

The BVSPCA is also planning a 7,500 square foot addition to the site to add space for a shelter and community center.

Torelli says shelter animals will have more spacious housing at the new facility. Adoptable dogs and cats will each enjoy both indoor and outdoor space. 

The venture is expected to cost $4 million and open this fall. The BVSPCA has already spent $5 million in private donations over the past five years to expand its infrastructure in all three Delaware counties.

Tags: 
BVSPCA

Related Content

BVSPCA to open its Kent County location this weekend

By Mar 3, 2020
BVSPCA

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is set to open its new location in Dover this weekend.

The BVSPCA purchased the long-abandoned Kent County SPCA building a year and a half ago and spent $1.2 million on its revitalization with the help of a $500,000 grant from Petco.

BVSPCA welcomes dogs from Puerto Rico

By Jan 19, 2020
Wings of Rescue

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is bringing 30 dogs impacted by recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico to our area.

Brandywine Valley SPCA is working with Wings of Rescue, Greater Good and the Sato Project to airlift the dogs out of Puerto Rico.

 

BVSPCA taking in pets from shelters in the path of Dorian

By Sep 3, 2019
BVSPCA

Volunteers with the Brandywine Valley SPCA greeted nearly 350 dogs and cats arriving in Delaware Tuesday. 