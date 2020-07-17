Building Bridges: Shooting victim’s sister seeks justice and systemic change

Police violence has come under renewed scrutiny this year as a result of the nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Delaware has had its own police killings. Perhaps most well-known is the 2015 shooting of wheel-chair user Jeremy McDole by four Wilmington police officers.

Nearly five years after the incident, Jeremy’s sister, Keandra, is leading efforts to reopen the investigation into his death.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with Wilmington resident and activist Keandra McDole about her journey seeking justice for her brother — and systemic change in our latest Building Bridges conversation.

Building Bridges is a collaboration with the Delaware State News, offering conversations with Delawareans working in the community on social justice and furthering racial equality.