Building Bridges: Charlotte King and Romona Fullman

We take some time again this week to focus on our latest collaboration with the Delaware State News - Building Bridges - conversations with Delawareans working in the community on social justice and furthering racial equality.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve brought you interviews done by Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt for this project. But there are many more available from Delaware State News reporters.

This week we are joined by one of those reporters, Katie Redefer, who produced pieces on Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice chairwoman Charlotte King and Delaware Division of Human Relations director Romona Fullman.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and the Delaware State News' Katie Redefer discuss "Building Bridges" profiles of Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice chairwoman Charlotte King and Delaware Division of Human Relations director Romona Fullman.

