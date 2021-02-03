Bridge construction company, door manufacturer and chemical company adding jobs in DE

More manufacturing jobs are coming to New Castle County.

152 new jobs are expected in Wilmington and Bear as three more small to mid-sized manufacturing operations expand in the state with the support of state tax dollars.

It’s a trend Delaware Prosperity Partnership Business Development Director Becky Harrington says will likely continue.

“These announcements are also indicative of a trend we’re seeing in small and medium sized manufacturers that have expressed interest in Delaware and the region,” said Harrington. “We offer a very affordable business climate.”

The new businesses include the bridge construction company Eastern Highway Specialists expanding its Wilmington presence at a new four-acre brownfield site. Advantage Building Supply is expanding from New Jersey to Wilmington to make doors and distribute construction materials. And AWSM Solutions is moving the corporate headquarters for its specialty chemical companies to Bear.

The three companies’ combined investment is about $13 million and the state has approved grants for all three totaling more than $709,000.

Harrington says the performance and capitol expenditure grants are part of Delaware's effort to secure new business. She says the two companies expanding in Wilmington were looking at other sites out of state.

“For those two we were competing against other sites in surrounding states, so it was important for us to demonstrate that it made sense to locate the operation in Delaware,” said Harrington.

The new skilled and unskilled jobs will range from construction, to manufacturing, to office production, sales and marketing.

Harrington says the DPP is continuing to seek to bring in small to mid-sized businesses in manufacturing, distribution, life sciences and e-commerce industries.