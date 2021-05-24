Brandywine Zoo welcomes two new Southern Pudu

The second smallest species of deer on Earth can now be seen at the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington.

Listen here

Two Southern Pudu rom the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida now call the Brandywine Zoo home.

“They joined us about a week or two ago," said Mark Shafer, director of the Delaware Zoological Society. "And I can tell you - having spent a lot of time down there looking at them - they’re just so adorable; it’s a mother and daughter. The Pudu come from South America. And the reason it’s important for us to have them here - we are embarking on an expanded Capital Campaign.”

Shafer notes that the expanded two to three-year Capital Campaign will allow them to expand the 4.7 acre Zoo even more.

He notes it’s another reason employees are excited as the Zoo emerges from the pandemic.

“Last year we were delayed opening. And people slowly but surely started coming back to the Zoo. And towards the end of last year, we saw attendance exceeding what we had seen the prior year," said Shafer. "This year, we’re seeing it (attendance) even greater. We’ve put in all the social distance and mask requirements and those sorts of things to make people feel safe.”

Shafer says the current phase is raising funds to expand the Zoo’s entryway, which will be a South American wetland exhibit and include the Pudu’s.

Chloe and her 1-year-old daughter Clover are currently housed in two former exhibit areas that were merged into one, with ground vegetation and tree canopy. Two tree-dwelling toco toucans share the exhibit.

The Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors can park for free.

Shafer says timed admission tickets are available at their website.



