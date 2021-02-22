Brandywine River Museum of Art undergoing major renovations

For the first time in decades, the Brandywine River Museum of Art is undergoing major renovations.

The Museum closed last week so four months worth of renovations could begin.

“We’re very excited that we are able to undertake this project, which will completely refurbish our primary restrooms on the second floor - as well as relocating those restrooms on the Strawbridge Family Gallery," said Virginia Logan , CEO and executive director of the Museum. "The Gallery will now open right into the atrium, which will make it much more connected to the other gallery’s in the Museum.”

Logan notes the restroom changes will update those aging facilities, making them fully ADA accessible.

“In fact the restrooms had what was some kind of modified camp toilet, which when installed, was considered a very eco-friendly approach to handling public restrooms," said Logan. "But they are so outdated, it’s actually even difficult to find the correct parts for them today.”

Logan adds new state-of-the-art lighting is part of the project, as well as new HVAC and fire suppression systems.

She says the goal of the entire project is to improve visitors’ experience.

A grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is helping pay for the project. Private foundations and individuals are also contributing to cover the $1.4 to $1.5 million price tag.

While the Museum is closed, a full slate of virtual programming is available on its website.

The Museum is set to re-open in June with a new special exhibition - called Ralston Crawford: Air & Space & War.

