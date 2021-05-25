Biggs Museum offering several exhibitions over the next few months

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover is gearing up for a series of summer and fall exhibits.

Listen to this interview

The exhibitions start June 4, 2021 with the Award Winners XXI Exhibition, featuring the works of individual artist fellows chosen by the Delaware Division of the Arts. That includes composers, writers and musicians.

And the Biggs curator of community and academic programs Kristen Matulewicz says two picnic-style concerts will accompany that exhibition.

"This is a way for the winners in literary, poetry, play-writing, musicians and composers to be able to come and show off their artwork - for everyone to see - it is free to come and view and hear these concerts and they are on June 16 and July 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. outside the Biggs,” said Matulewicz.

Two more new exhibitions,Winslow Homer From Poetry to Fiction - The Engraved Works and Inventing Illustration, start July 2, 2021.

The Winslow Homer exhibit features monochromatic engravings created during the pre-war years, the Civil War and the following decade, while Inventing Illustration focuses on Wilmington-based artist Frank E. Schoonover, who created thousands of book illustrations throughout his career, including the cover art of stories as Swiss Family Robinson, Gulliver’s Travels and Treasure Island.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.