Beebe Healthcare opens new cancer center

Beebe Healthcare opened a new cancer center in Sussex County this week.

It’s the second piece to the health system’s new South Coastal Health Campus near Millville where Beebe opened a new emergency department in May.

The new cancer center is about half the size of Beebe’s Rehoboth cancer site at 17,000 square feet with room for further expansion within that space.

Beebe’s Executive Director for Oncology Services Barry Hamp says the site provides more access to patients in Southern Delaware.

“To be able to go to both—an ED, which is in that neighborhood, and a cancer without having to travel north or south through traffic or flooded roads or anything else when you don’t feel well. This is a huge deal,” said Hamp.

The new cancer center is part of the same 37,000 square foot building as the ED. The project has cost Beebe about $48 million.

Hamp says patients have played a role as the site has been developed.

“We’ve had patients involved in the design. We’ve had patients involved in walk-throughs as we begin to build things. It’s always been about making things convenient and accessible for the patients.”

It sits on a 27-acre lot which Hamp says leaves possibilities open for further expansion to meet the medical needs of the county’s growing and aging population.