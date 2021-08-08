Beach 2 in Lewes may soon be named 'The Johnny Walker Beach'

A section of Lewes Beach may soon have a new name.

The Lewes African American Heritage Commission wants to see what’s currently known as Beach 2 renamed Johnny Walker Beach.

It was a segregated beach prior to the 1960’s and African American Heritage Commission member Bill Collick says the new name would reflect its history in the Black community.

“If you grew up in Lewes or the surrounding areas, there was Lewes Beach and Johnny Walker in my opinion was an icon and a pioneer. He owned a restaurant there (The Johnny Walker Restaurant) that was quite speculant,” Collick said. “He was just a tremendous pillar for all of the community, but in particular for the African American community."

Collick remembers there was a pavilion near the beach close to the restaurant where people were baptized and families would come after church on Sunday to spend time together

The African American Heritage Commission is working with the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission to make the name change happen.

Another meeting is planned in two weeks and the Parks and Rec Commission will then take the proposed name change to the Mayor and Council in September.