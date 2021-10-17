Bayhealth, PAM Health work to expand rehab services in Central & Southern Delaware

Healthcare providers Bayhealth and PAM Health are working together to expand rehabilitation services across Central and Southern Delaware.

The collaboration attempts to strengthen the presence of inpatient rehab services in the region.

“As we look to do so - as an important part of our strategic plan, we looked for a partner that would be able to help us expand that reach for all of Delaware," said Michael Ashton, vice president of operations at Bayhealth Medical Center. "And therefore, we moved forward with that relationship with Post Acute Medical (PAM).”

Under an agreement that begins on January 1, 2022, PAM Health will manage all inpatient rehab services at Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.

“It really boils down to access and patient care," said Ted Werner, CEO of PAM Rehabilitation Hospital in Dover. "Since we opened our hospital here in Dover - PAM Health opened in early 2019 - we have been very busy seeing a lot of our fellow members of the community who could benefit from inpatient rehabilitation hospital services.”

The partnership includes an agreement to deliver inpatient rehab services at PAM Health’s Dover facility and another currently being built in Georgetown. A third is planned on the Bayhealth Sussex Campus, pending regulatory approval.

Werner notes that there’s been an explosion in the need for inpatient rehabilitation services over the past year-and-a-half and this new collaboration offers patients more options.