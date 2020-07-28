Delaware Public Media

Bancroft and Lawhorn win Newark City Council elections

By 9 minutes ago

The results are in for Newark’s City Council election. 

Only three of the council’s six seats were up for election this year — and only two were contested. 

The race of the District 3 seat, which represents southwest Newark, was left wide open when two-term Councilwoman Jen Wallace chose not to seek re-election. 

Wallace endorsed semi-retired engineer and entomologist Jay Bancroft, who beat VA education specialist and mediator Anthony Sinibaldi Tuesday. Bancroft received 289 votes while Sinibaldi received 184. 

The Newark Post reports Bancroft has said he plans to focus first on police reform.

Jason Lawhorn, who works in manufacturing, was re-elected to represent District 5 with 412 votes. He beat retired educator Brian Anderson, who received 85.  

Just under 1,000 votes total were cast in the election. 

New Castle County police officer Travis McDermott ran unopposed and will replace Stu Markham as the District 6 representative. 

The Newark City Council election was pushed back from April because of the coronavirus. City officials encouraged voters to vote absentee. 

The Election Board did not specify how many votes came in absentee.

 

Election Board member Sydney Goldberg thanked the absentee ballot judges as he announced the unofficial results of the election over livestream Tuesday night, saying they were “quite busy."

City Solicitor Renee Bensley said earlier Tuesday more than 1,100 absentee ballots had been requested, by the deadline Friday, and 780 had been returned so far. She said only 40 people voted absentee in the 2018 District 3 and 5 elections. 

 

Tags: 
Newark City Council
City of Newark
Election 2020

Related Content

Newark City Council approves student housing development over objections

By Sarah Mueller Oct 20, 2019

Newark City Council has approved a controversial project that will bring new student housing to the area.


Newark bond referendum approaches

By May 28, 2018

A June 19th referendum in Newark will decide whether the city borrows nearly $28 million.

The plan would mainly pay for improvements to aging parts of the city’s sewer and water systems.

 

Chapman, Wallace win Newark City Council seats

By Apr 12, 2016

Voters had their say a pair of contested Newark City Council races, handing victories to Luke Chapman and Jen Wallace.

Two city council seats up for grabs in Newark election

By Apr 11, 2016

Tuesday is Election Day in the City of Newark.

Voters head to the polls to decide a pair of contested city council races.

Newark-based grassroots group celebrates zoning decision

By Megan Pauly Apr 6, 2016

Activists who fought a planned data center and power plant on the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus are celebrating what they see as a final court victory in that battle.