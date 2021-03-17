Atlanta Shooting Suspect Is Believed To Have Visited Spas He Targeted

Robert Aaron Long, the suspected gunman in three attacks that killed eight people Tuesday, has confessed to the crime, police said in Atlanta.

Six women of Asian descent are among the dead, raising suspicions of a hate crime. Police said Long is claiming that race did not play a role in his decision to target the massage parlors.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was arrested within hours of the attacks on the three spas, after police tracked his vehicle on the interstate in south Georgia.

Long, 21, "may have frequented some of these places in the past," Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said, after saying that the suspect indicated to investigators that he has a sexual addiction.

The first attack targeted Young's Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County northwest of Atlanta, where the sheriff's office said four people died and at least one other person was injured.

"The victims were two Asian women, a white woman and a white man," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing Capt. Jay Baker of the sheriff's office. A fifth victim, a Hispanic man, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Surveillance footage from a neighboring business appeared to show Long's Hyundai Tucson SUV entering the massage parlor's strip-mall parking lot around 4:50 p.m. ET. Long, 21, is from Woodstock, Ga., which is in Cherokee County.

The second and third attacks came about one hour later on Piedmont Road in Northeast Atlanta, where Atlanta police were alerted to a robbery at the Gold Spa.

When officers arrived at the spa, they found three women dead from gunshot wounds inside. While there, the officers got a new call of gunshots fired at the Aromatherapy Spa, almost directly across the street. When they entered that business, the officers found a fourth woman had been killed.

From there, the suspected gunman fled to the south, as police spread the alarm to be on the lookout for his vehicle. As he drove south on Interstate 75, the authorities set a trap for him.

Around 8 p.m., Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said, his agency got word "that a murder suspect out of north Georgia was getting close to entering our county."

Some 30 minutes later, Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a maneuver on Long's SUV that caused it to spin out of control, Hancock said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and taken to the county jail, he said, adding that the FBI then sent agents to continue their investigation.

The FBI is assisting both Cherokee County and Atlanta police in handling the case, Kevin Rowson, a spokesman for FBI's Atlanta office, told NPR.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

