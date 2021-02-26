Arts Playlist: Kent County Code Purple president returns to musical roots

The president of Kent County Code Purple is reviving his musical career - at least part time - for now.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Kent County Code Purple president Ennio Emmanuel about his singing career.

Five years ago Ennio Emmanuel put his full time singing career on hold to work in philanthropy.

But now he realizes that music was - and still is - an “outlet” to get his mind off things happening in the world today.

“I think as I started getting more and more and more involved in helping people who are addicted to drugs or alcohol abuse, I started to realize I need my outlet still," said Emmanuel. "And so I came back to music and got back with my team and I was like - I need music - I need this too….like a hobby.”

Emmanuel recently released his first English music video called Don’t Mean That I Don’t Love You.

“I wrote it about 6 years ago," said Emmanuel. "And it was around the time that I was traveling on the road 4 to 5 days a week and so I was away from my ex's; I was away from my family. It was just a moment where I felt I was having very triumphant success in my professional life but in my personal life when it comes to people I love - I think they felt like I was leaving them in the dust.”

Emmanuel says he recorded the music video in Delaware with help from his production team. And he noted that he could be going back out on tour again - at some point.

