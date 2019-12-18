Appoquinimink students get taste of workforce training

High school juniors from the Appoquinimink School District prepare for their futures with help from those who might be hiring them.

About 350 students attended the one-day Workforce Readiness Fair at Wilmington University’s main campus in New Castle.

The day consisted of four breakout workshop sessions led by area industry and business leaders to train students in various skills to better prepare them for the workforce.

Among the skills were resume development, interviewing, networking and general workforce tips.

Appoquinimink Superintendent Matt Burrows says the one-day fair is to better prepare students for their future.

"It gives our kids an opportunity to interact with the business world for them to hear from businesses what they're looking for on soft skills and things like that and to prepare them to enter the workforce when they're ready to enter it."

50 industry and business partners presented at the fair, which was funded in part by Dover Federal Credit Union.

Burrows says all types of businesses were represented.

"We have people from the banking industry here, we have people from the medical industry here, we have colleges here, we have people from childcare and education here, that I've seen as I've walked around multiple opportunities for kids to examine different career opportunities."

Burrows adds that having the fair at Wilmington University also gives students a chance to experience the college lifestyle.

Wilmington University hosted the event during its Reading Week, when no classes are scheduled as students prep for finals.

The Appoquinimink School District is the only district in the state that has a workforce readiness event for students.