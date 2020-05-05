Delaware Public Media

Another modest increase in cases Tuesday as hospitalizations hold steady

By 35 minutes ago
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Delaware saw another small increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday while hospitalizations remained largely stable.

State health officials reported 83 new cases Tuesday, after an announcement of just 80 new cases Monday. Delaware’s total known cases to date stand at 5,371.

The state reported five more deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total fatalities to 187. Five deaths were reported Monday as well.

Hospitalizations ticked up by just three patients Tuesday.  That measure peaked at 337 on April 27 and has stayed at or below 300 for nearly a week. 

The five-day average for the percentage of people testing positive has fallen incrementally since April 22, standing at just below 21 percent Monday.

Gov. Carney has said seeing a decline in hospitalizations and percentage of people testing positive is needed to move ahead with reopening the state.

131 more Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,847 so far. More than 19,300 people have tested negative in the state.

 

