Another COVID death reported as new daily cases show signs of slowing

One more Delawarean has died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total coronavirus death toll to 1,027 Thursday.

The latest victim was a 66-year-old resident of New Castle County with underlying health conditions.

Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 ticked down to 448 Wednesday. Hospitalizations have trended slightly downward over the last two weeks, and sixty COVID patients are in critical condition.

The average number of new positive cases each day remains below 700 and is also trending down slightly.

The weekly average of tests coming back positive sits at 9 percent.

The state is performing around 8,000 tests per day, and has administered more than 54,000 doses of the vaccine.