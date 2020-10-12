Annual True Blue Jazz Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach

The coronavirus pandemic won’t prevent an annual jazz event from happening in Rehoboth Beach this week.

The 8th annual True Blue Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday.

“True Blue Jazz is the independent, straight-ahead jazz festival in Rehoboth Beach. And what that means is - that we actually honor and celebrate and perpetuate America’s one true art form - jazz,” said Peggy Raley, the vice president and executive director of True Blue Jazz.

She says due to the pandemic prompted organizers to offer a mix of virtual and live performances.

“Of course being into the throes of the COVID pandemic, we really thought about taking the festival entirely virtual this year," said Raley. "And we had a lot of merchants and the folks at Rehoboth Main Street that said please, please do not let your footprint go in downtown; we’re open and we have safety protocols for COVID.”





Raley notes that some restaurants and bars that are open and practicing social distancing have stepped up to host jazz musicians all weekend.

They include, Port 251 - Aperitivo Bar; Ocean Glass Inn, Aqua Bar & Grill and The Pines.

There will also be watch parties at The Boardwalk Plaza Hotel were people can watch shows streamed live.

You can get more information about the event and read all about the musicians performing here.

