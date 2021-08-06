Allyson Felix Now Has More Olympic Medals Than Any Female Track Athlete In History

TOKYO – U.S. star Allyson Felix now has the most Olympic medals ever for a female track athlete, after winning a new bronze medal on Friday in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is Felix's fifth Olympics and her tenth medal. She first competed in Athens in 2004 and has medaled in every Summer Games since then.

Felix's time Friday of 49.46 is the second-fastest of her career, according to USA Track and Field.

Her medal Friday means Felix now exceeds the record set by Jamaican athlete Merlene Ottey.

It also brings Felix even with the record set by Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won by a U.S. track athlete.

