AAA warns of drowsy driving risks as clocks change this weekend

Clocks “spring forward” early Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time, costing everyone an hour of sleep

And AAA Mid-Atlantic says drivers could feel the impact of that lost hour.

Listen to this story

A study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found crashes involving drowsiness are nearly eight times higher than federal estimates.

It blames the undercount on the difficulty detecting drowsiness following a crash.

But AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Ken Grant says it’s clear the change in clocks can spark crashes on the roadways.

"One of the things that we've seen nationally is that anytime there are these time changes whether it's an hour ahead, skipping ahead like we're going to be doing this weekend or in the fall falling back an hour it's a disruption to sleep schedule and that seems to lead to more traffic crashes," said Grant.

AAA Mid-Atlantic wants drivers to know the warning signs of drowsiness that can help you avoid dozing off while driving.

Symptoms include trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting into another lane, and not remembering the last few miles driven.

Ways to avoid drowsy driving include traveling at times of the day you’re normally awake, avoid heavy foods, and avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairments.

Grant offers other options to make sure you’re ready and alert when the clocks shift this weekend.