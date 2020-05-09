8 more COVID-19 deaths Delaware, including youngest victim to date

Today's new Delaware COVID-19 numbers show 8 new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 221.

The victims' ages ranged from 22 to 103, and the 22-year-old victim is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 so far in the First State.

All eight victims had underlying health conditions, and six were residents of long-term care facilities.

There are also 188 new positive cases, lifting the total since March 11th to 6,277.

Key indicators for reopening the state continue to hold steady or tick down.

Current hospitalizations are virtually unchanged, down one from Friday to 288. 55 peole are critically ill. The hospitalizaion number has been 300 or below for 10 days, and a similar slight downward trend appears to be developing in Sussex County.

The 5-day averages for percentage of people testing positive and new positive cases are also down incrementally again Saturday.

Gov. Carney announce Friday he’s targeting June 1st to Delaware to enter Phase 1 on reopening.

People considered recovered is up by 162 Saturday to 2,450.

Negative tests to date in Delaware now total 23,019.