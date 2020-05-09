Delaware Public Media

8 more COVID-19 deaths Delaware, including youngest victim to date

Today's new Delaware COVID-19 numbers show 8 new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 221.

The victims' ages ranged from 22 to 103, and the 22-year-old victim is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 so far in the First State.  

 

All eight victims had underlying health conditions, and six were residents of long-term care facilities.

There are also 188 new positive cases, lifting the total since March 11th to 6,277.

 

Key indicators for reopening the state continue to hold steady or tick down.

Current hospitalizations are virtually unchanged, down one from Friday to 288. 55 peole are critically ill. The hospitalizaion number has been 300 or below for 10 days, and a similar slight downward trend appears to be developing in Sussex County.

The 5-day averages for percentage of people testing positive and new positive cases are also down incrementally again Saturday.

Gov. Carney announce Friday he’s targeting June 1st to Delaware to enter Phase 1 on reopening.

People considered recovered is up by 162 Saturday to 2,450.

Negative tests to date in Delaware now total 23,019.

Some prescribing regulation changes for addiction during COVID earn praise, others raise concerns

By May 7, 2020
Delaware Public Media

The coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges for people in the throes of substance abuse disorder, and those charged with treating their addiction. Some local providers say that while changes to federal regulations are helping address some of those challenges, they are also creating new problems.  


Dept. of Correction reports more COVID-19 cases at Vaughn and Howard Young prisons

By 17 hours ago
Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s Department of Correction announced additional cases of COVID-19 among inmates and correctional officers Friday.

8 more inmates statewide have tested positive for COVID-19.

Communicating about the coronavirus crisis in Delaware’s Hispanic community

By 23 hours ago
Hoy en Delaware

The Hispanic Delawareans have faced the highest per capita rate of known COVID-19 infections of any racial or ethnic group in the state.

State public health officials have said Spanish-language media and other trusted community partners are part of their strategy to disseminate information about the virus to this population.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with publisher and founder of Hoy en Delaware, Jose Somalo, about the role the the Spanish-language monthly paper is playing in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.


Coronavirus pandemic puts First State farmers markets in limbo

By 23 hours ago
Delaware Dept. of Agriculture

As the state tips its toe in the reopening waters – allowing some businesses to reopen in a limited fashion with significant restrictions – one area usually ramping up this time of year faces uncertainty.  Farmers markets have been told they must stay closed for now.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida checks in with these markets and vendors that sell at them to learn how they’re dealing with the forced hiatus.

 