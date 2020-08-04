Hundreds of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 last month in Delaware have now recovered.

Delaware’s Department of Correction says 350 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 in July have recovered.

330 of those inmates are housed at the Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) in Georgetown. 29 inmates at Sussex Correctional are still considered active cases with 10 showing symptoms and 19 asymptomatic.

DOC says 20 inmates involved in a cluster of cases at the Morris Community Corrections Center (MCCC) in Dover have also recovered. That cluster originated with three SCI inmates who were transferred to the Kent County facility.

Most of the COVID-positive inmates at both facilities remained free of symptoms after their test results were returned. However, each inmate who has recovered is now receiving follow-up COVID-19 testing and must receive two consecutive negative test results before being returned to the general inmate population.

The Dept. of Correction says it is also deploying three dozen additional virtual education stations to inmate housing units across its four prison facilities this week. The stations will facilitate distance education for inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic using video equipment, cameras and hardware to expand interactive group video education, treatment and programming to dozens of new locations.