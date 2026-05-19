PEFC's bills on ed funding reform one step closer to Meyer's desk

Delaware's effort to revise school funding get closer to fruition, as legislation born from the Public Education Funding Commission heads to the house.

State Senator Laura Sturgeon chairs PEFC sponsors both SB 302 and SB 303. The group met 15 times since 2024.

"We developed a common understanding of the overly complex and inefficient ways Delaware has been funding its public schools since the 1940s," she said. "We reviewed how this antiquated and inequitable system is failing our students, our schools, and our communities."

SB 302 suggests a new hybrid funding model for Delaware's schools. It consolidates funding streams and allocates more opportunity funding for English language learners, special education students, and students from low-income families.

An independent study found Delaware needs to significantly increase its per-pupil spending, which PEFC references in its work. State Senator Eric Buckson, a PEFC member, disagrees that more money is needed. But he said the hybrid model's structure supports a local focus, which he's in favor of.

"The system that we're utilizing is antiquated, it's ineffective," he said. "So, if you agree to that, then what are we doing about it? And I think that this is what we're doing about it."

SB 303 would make the Public Education Funding Commission a permanent body. The group formed a couple years ago to rework Delaware’s school funding formula.

The group contracted with a couple outside groups to form its initial recommendations, which resulted in SB 302 and 303. Buckson questioned the necessity of hiring outside experts for the group’s work moving forward.

Sen. Sturgeon said that the state’s Department of Education plans to build its own expertise. And the PEFC might be able to end one of its consulting contracts.

"But it is helpful for us until we are a little further along in the process to have access to experts" she said.

SB 303's fiscal note says the PEFC will need $300 thousand in 2027, 2028, and 2029, largely for access to experts.

Both bills passed without opposition in the Senate and now move to the House.