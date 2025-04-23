© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Coons assails funding cuts to libraries

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published April 23, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
Sen. Chris Coons (D-De.) speaks at the Wilmington Public Library, April 22, 2025.
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media
Sen. Chris Coons (D-De.) speaks at the Wilmington Public Library, April 22, 2025.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons says he will continue to fight funding cuts targeted at libraries.

Coons delivered a strong defense of libraries and a sharp rebuke to the efforts of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency at an event Tuesday at the Wilmington Public Library.

In a speech quoting everyone from Lady Bird Johnson to Cicero, Coons underscored the wide array of services that today’s libraries provide to their communities.

“A library in our modern community is a place where folks apply for jobs, get access to healthcare, figure out their own future, and find a path," he said.

He also had strong criticism for the budget-slashing efforts of the Trump administration, which includes a $1.3 million cut to libraries in Delaware.

“Does it make us more efficient? No. Does it make us more productive? No. Is there widespread waste, fraud and abuse in our libraries? No," Coons said. "What I can find as a common theme to the cuts that DOGE and Elon Musk are directing is cruelty.”

The cuts to the library system are among many stoppages of federal money to hit the First State. Other cuts have impacted non-profit organizations and Delaware Humanities.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny