Sussex County Council defers vote on affordable housing project near Lewes

Sussex County Council voted Tuesday to defer a decision on a major mixed-use development project near Lewes.

The developers’ subdivision plan would deliver 852 housing units, including a 94-unit affordable housing complex for renters - along with some commercial properties.

County Council must approve zoning changes to allow the affordable housing and commercial development after the County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the subdivision in October.

The developer’s attorney David Hutt says the county has sought to encourage private developers to create more multi-family housing opportunities.

“Certainly, this afternoon's application is 100% in alignment with that strategy from the Comprehensive Plan,” Hutt said. “The same is true of strategy 8.2.3.1, which is to promote increasing affordable housing options, including the supply of rental units near employment opportunities.”

The development would be in one of the growth areas identified by the state. The project would also include connecting two roads with Route 9, which would allow that project to be completed ahead of DelDOT’s current timeline.

Public comment largely opposed the project. Jill Hicks, the president of the Sussex Preservation Coalition, said she is pleased to see all of the rental units committed to affordable housing, but points out inconsistencies in the paperwork and amenities that are inaccessible to the affordable housing community.

“The affordable housing was not only decoupled in its hearing and approval process, but it is also physically and socially segregated from the North Star community,” Hicks said. “These residents are prohibited from using the North Star amenities, the open space, the clubhouse and the pool are all off limits. What does the affordable housing resident receive for amenities?”

Sussex County resident Michael Quinn also opposed the project.

“That's great, but really what we learned is that the concerns about the build out already outpaces the school's ability and the fire department's ability to safely and effectively serve the community,” Quinn said. “At some point, the council needs to say no or not right now.”

Once permits are issued, Northstar Properties would offer contributions to the Lewes Fire Department to account for community growth.

Councilmembers voted to defer the decision Tuesday and investigate the project further. They will meet again on the matter in two weeks.