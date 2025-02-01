Delaware organizations collaborate on The Thriving Newcomers Project

La Esperanza and the Haitian Coalition of Delaware released a study on Sussex County immigrants and newcomers.

The organizations celebrated the release Saturday at the Delaware Technical Community College campus in Georgetown.

Researchers sought feedback from community leaders before surveying residents in Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Milford and Georgetown over the course of a year. The report covers housing, education, employment, child care and immigration issues.

La Esperanza executive director Jennifer Fuqua said the topics that community members are concerned with are familiar.

“What it does show is that they want the same things that other people want, and they're here to learn. They're here to do better, to do better for their families, that they want to get an education, that they want to have better jobs, that they want to be successful and that they're willing to work hard to do that,” Fuqua said.

The Latino and Haitian populations make up significant portions of Sussex County towns. In Georgetown alone, the report finds 36% of the population is Hispanic or Latino – more than triple their proportion of the state population.

The report found a limited job market and transportation options act as major barriers for workers, as many people work in eastern Sussex but live further west due to the high cost of living.

La Esperanza executive director Jennifer Fuqua said long commutes created by that dynamic means immigrants and newcomers would benefit from a better public transportation system.

Midline Oware, Haitian Coalition co-founder and co-chair, said it’s important for the involved organizations to act now that the report has been published.

“How can we bring some of our local officials, our legislators, our political officials as well into the conversation? Because we know that some of these things are also systemic issues, and how can we all work together to take that action to help address some of these issues?” Oware said.

Keda Dorisca said the report covers many issues and she wants to start improving workforce development.

“There are so many people within our communities that want to do these jobs that are available, whether it's being a para, being a teacher, working in a bank, whatever that might be. There are people who want to do these jobs, but we need to create a pipeline for them to be able to do that. Is that more ESL classes? Is that more training on the opportunities and possibilities?”

Dorisca added that could also take shape with community outreach and making certificates and apprenticeships more accessible.

Fuqua said delays in getting work permits are commonplace, and the job market makes child care a significant issue.

“The industries in Sussex include a lot of industries that have overnight shift work, and that work is work that newcomers are doing, and they need other options when it comes to child care because child care centers are not open overnight,” Fuqua said.

Many respondents voiced frustration with language inaccessibility and the lack of cultural sensitivity in childcare as well.

According to First State Pre-K, a coalition dedicated to expanding publicly funded early care and education, 49% of Delaware children are not served by any pre-K program. They also find Delaware ranks 42nd in the nation for state-funded pre-K access for four-year-olds.

The report added literacy in any language “gives newcomers an edge” and makes learning English easier, but there’s a lack of English classes.

The report also highlighted concerns related to immigration, saying immigration status isolates individuals and families and discourages public involvement.

Fuqua noted the report also shows newcomers feel they don’t have a voice or feel valued – something she hopes this report can help change.

The report will be available at La Esperanza’s website.