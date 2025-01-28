Tax season in Delaware starts on Jan. 29

With the start of the new year, many Delawareans are turning their attention to W-2s, deductions, and refunds.

Workers at the state’s Division of Revenue will start processing income tax returns on Wednesday, January 29. Division director Kathy Revel says some returns are more complicated than others.

“And this year, if you look on the front of our instructions, we give guidelines to all of the little things that can hold up a return, such as not using your legal name and using an initial," she said.

There are a few ways to get your return processed more quickly, like filing electronically and getting your refund direct deposited.

“Direct deposit, once we release the refund, it goes out in 24 hours," Revel said. "If we have to write a paper check, you’ve got to wait for the paper check, [it’s] got to be put in the mail and we have no say in the delivery of that refund.”

Revel says the division will start issuing refunds beginning on February 15, but she warns that some refunds might take 10-12 weeks to process and be sent out. The deadline to file your state income taxes is April 30, but extensions are available.