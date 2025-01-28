Delaware joins group of states suing over federal funding freeze

Delaware joins a group of states suing the Trump administration over its effort to pause federal payments for grants and other programs.

The new policy, issued by the President’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) late Monday, was poised to put an indefinite pause on most federal assistance to states at 5 p.m. Tuesday before a U.S. District judge in Washington DC temporarily blocked the move in a separate lawsuit.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, in a statement, called the policy “callous, craven, and careless,” and accused the White House of toying with people’s lives and livelihoods.

"We’re not going to stand by and wait to see what kind of havoc the President wants to wreak. We’re suing. See you in court,” said Jennings in her statement.

Delaware joined Washington D.C and 21 other states, including neighboring Maryland and New Jersey, in the lawsuit.

Gov. Matt Mayer also weighed in.

In a statement, Meyer said the President’s move “jeopardized the livelihoods of thousands of Delawareans, making it even more difficult to access food, housing, health care, and child care assistance.”

"While I am heartened by the actions of U.S. District Judge AliKhan for pausing this unprecedented freeze of federal funds, we still must be vigilant" said Mayer in his statement.

"We know that Trump’s goal is to take tax dollars from working people so that he can eventually cut taxes for billionaires. This is unacceptable, and my administration will do everything in its power to protect the rights and livelihoods of the people of Delaware."

Meyer also announced the state launched an online portal where residents can tell his administration how they would be affected if the funding freeze proceeds. That portal is at de.gov/federalfunding.