Gov. Matt Meyer signs executive order on expediting affordable housing permit process

Gov. Matt Meyer signed an executive order Thursday that seeks to streamline the permit process for affordable housing projects.

The executive order established a working group tasked with delivering a report to the governor no later than April 25 with recommendations for creating a “one-stop shop” in each county that streamlines the state and local permit and license process for affordable housing.

The report will also include recommendations on how to get that program rolling within six months of the report’s submission.

“These are urgent issues for Delawareans, the shortage of housing, the shortage of housing affordability is ridiculous,” Meyer said.

The working group will be made up of at least 16 members, including representatives appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, Speaker of the House Melissa Minor-Brown and the Governor.

The New Castle County executive, Kent County administrator and Sussex County administrator are also in the working group. Members have the option to appoint a designee to serve in their stead.

Meyer said housing is a matter of basic equity for Delawareans, and the order described housing as a human right..

“When I say there's a shortage of 20 thousand housing units, who does that literally leave out in the cold?” Meyer asked. “By and large, it leaves people of color. It leaves people who are struggling with jobs, going job to job. It leaves out people, sometimes, who are working and working hard, but living paycheck to paycheck.”

Meyer said the shortage of housing and affordable housing is a national problem and Delaware can do better faster. The executive order describes

This marks Meyer’s fourth executive order on his third day in office.