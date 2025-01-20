Rehoboth Beach collects public comment on ADA compliance

The City of Rehoboth Beach is looking for public input – especially from individuals with disabilities – on its compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Americans with Disabilities Act is a federal law that ensures people will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

Rehoboth Beach is performing a self-evaluation, which is a part of Rehoboth’s ADA transition plan. The plan makes sure the city is complying with the law.

Assistant city manager Evan Miller said the city wants feedback from people on the ground in Rehoboth Beach interacting with different facilities or amenities regularly.

“Overall, it's going to create a more user-friendly environment for everybody, especially those that might have certain mobility challenges,” Miller said.

People can submit comments on Rehoboth Beach’s website Reach Out Rehoboth, where they can also see other comments. Miller said he anticipates the main public concern will be walkability.

Several commenters noted the lack of ramps in and out of businesses. Wheelchair accessibility on sidewalks and a shortage of accessible parking spots are also mentioned.

Others say the city needs to add more beach access mats and wheelchair beach chairs.

Miller said the city is collecting public input to prioritize improvements that need to be made.

“Whether that's access to city hall or other facilities in the city that may be primary destinations for folks – such as the beach or the boardwalk, the post office – and ensuring that we have compliance with access to those different facilities. It also includes access to any programs that we offer.”

Miller said over the last few years, Rehoboth has worked on its street resurfacing to improve curb ramps and sidewalks.

Rehoboth – like Milford – relies on residents to take care of their own non-compliant sidewalks, but the city often partners with homeowners to offer discounts or reduce the cost of these changes by using an on-site contractor.

The comment period will be open for about a month on the city’s website Reach Out Rehoboth.