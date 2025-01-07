Bethany Hall-Long sworn in as Delaware governor

Former Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long was sworn in as the 75th governor of Delaware Tuesday.

John Carney resigned the same day to become mayor of Wilmington. Hall-Long steps in to serve as governor through Jan. 21, when Governor-elect Matt Meyer will be sworn in. Meyer defeated Hall-Long in the Democratic primary for Governor.

Hall-Long said she plans to serve as a bridge between Carney and Meyer.

“I just have to say it is truly an honor to transition between Governor Carney and Governor elect Meyer. But in that period of time, we are going to continue and do some things that are really important,” Hall-Long said.

“We want a strong, healthy Delaware. We want the best place for our kids to live, work and grow up and work and prosper, and that's what we've done.”

Hall-Long is the second woman to hold the office, joining the late Ruth Ann Minner who served two terms from 2001 to 2009.

As she was sworn in, Hall-Long also took time to highlight issues she has focused on during her career – nurses, behavioral health expansion and foster care.

“What do we want? Food on the table, a solid house, an opportunity for prosperity and movement forward. We're at a crossroads nationally. We need unity. We need individuals to stand up to protect freedoms, protect one another's rights.”

Delaware will be without a Lt. Governor for the next 2 weeks until Lieutenant Governor elect Kyle Evans Gay is sworn in with Matt Meyer.