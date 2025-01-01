NCC Executive Matt Meyer vetoes county impact fee increases in final days of administration

Efforts to increase New Castle County’s impact fees stall yet again following a veto from outgoing County Executive Matt Meyer.

After sitting in County Council for almost a year, members finally passed a substituted version of an ordinance that would raise county impact fees for the first time since 1999.

The fees are placed on new developments to pay for increased cost of services and infrastructure projects like parks and special facilities, libraries, county facilities, EMS, fire and rescue and law enforcement.

The ordinance would gradually increase impact fees over the years and passed 7-2 with three members not voting.

Meyer announced his veto of the legislation on Dec. 26, citing concerns that the increases would exacerbate the state’s affordable housing crisis.

One of the ordinance’s sponsors, Councilman David Carter, said at the Dec. 10 County Council meeting that he understands this argument,“But at the same time, I see the impact that 20 years of not addressing it has on the county budgets and the ability to provide the services that everybody needs.”

Co-sponsor Councilman Kevin Caneco expressed a similar sentiment during the meeting, saying his constituents are largely supportive of the bill and he feels it strikes the right balance.

“That was the discussion about who's paying their fair share and who's not paying their fair share, and I think that the amount that we're raising, and being responsible and phasing it in meets the right medium of being able to fund some of these services that we desperately need," he said.

Caneco took to Facebook to criticize Meyer’s decision and urged incoming County Executive Marcus Henry to side with the majority of Council and help pass the legislation.

Council has 30 days to introduce a veto override or can reintroduce the ordinance under Henry’s administration — their next meeting is on Jan. 14, 2025.

Meyer is expected to step down as county executive on Jan. 7 and be sworn in as governor on Jan. 21.