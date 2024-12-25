Delaware State Police get two new helicopters

The Delaware State Police adds two new helicopters to its fleet.

The two new Bell Textron helicopters, which went into service earlier this month, bring the total number of DSP helicopters back up to four, after operating for several years with just three.

Captain Jeff Whitmarsh commands DSP’s Aviation Section. He notes that DSP is one of only a dozen similar units in the US with what’s called a triad mission.

“We conduct paramedic services, search and rescue, and then police support, all from an aerial perspective, over the state of Delaware and the surrounding states," he said.

He says returning to having four helicopters helps them do those jobs.

“People depend on us to get them to definitive care safely at a hospital. Police on the ground rely on us to help find suspects when they flee into a wooded area, let’s say," Whitmarsh said. "So, being mission ready is so important and this fourth aircraft - going back to four aircraft actually - just allows us to do that efficiently and effectively.”

The two new helicopters also include updated medical technology, including a system which when fully implemented will give paramedics the ability to conduct blood transfusions in midair.

The new helicopters are also the first law enforcement helicopters to have rear view cameras which help pilots make tough landings.

