New Castle County receives SIPPRA program funds to address housing insecurity

New Castle County was recently awarded $11 million from the Social Impact to Pay for Results Act or SIPPRA program.

SIPPRA is a pay for results program where the federal government will make a payment only if the project meets predefined goals.

The money is to implement a program providing up to 90 days of temporary housing, two years of rental assistance, and two years of case management and supportive services.

This goal according to New Castle County Executive and Gov. elect Matt Meyer is to help those who exit the Hope Center.

"We want to make sure the exit is well funded so for years after their departure, we're going to continue working with the family and the children to make sure we're doing everything possible to have long term success," said Meyer.

The county is eligible to receive up to $9.6 million if it can increase permanent housing and decrease shelter stays successfully.

"Expecting them to come into a place like the Hope Center, stay for 3 months and then leave and be fine for years and years, and years presents challenges. This grant enables us to address many of those challenges. So that for years, after a family with children or a child leaves the Hope Center, they will continue to have support," said Meyer.

Meyer notes support will make the likelihood of them having long-term safe, stable, affordable housing more likely.

New Castle County was one of six awardees nationwide receiving a portion of the $46.9 million of SIPPRA program funding.