University of Delaware pays $700 thousand to U.S. government in settlement fees

The University of Delaware paid over $700 thousand in settlement fees to the U.S. government.

The settlement addressed civil allegations that the university accepted a grant from NASA and did not disclose that a professor involved had ties to and support from the People’s Republic of China.

NASA awarded the grant to UD in 2020, funding a study on carbon dioxide in the Gulf of Mexico.

Federal law prohibits NASA from using funds in a way that collaborates with China or Chinese-owned companies.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss said universities must make these disclosures when applying for grants.

“My office will hold accountable applicants who undermine the integrity of the federal grant process by knowingly failing to submit complete and truthful applications,” Weiss said in a statement.

The University of Delaware – in a statement – said it’s proud of its record of compliance concerning sponsored research.

“The University relies, in part, on the candor and complete disclosures of individuals involved in the grant process. As noted in the release, this settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by the University, but rather a strategic decision to avoid costly and distracting litigation.”