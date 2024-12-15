State Budget Director placed on administrative leave over shoplifting charges

The State’s Budget Director is placed on administrative leave.

Gov. John Carney announced Saturday night that Cerron Cade is on paid administrative leave due to a personal legal matter.

Delaware State Police confirm Cade was arrested Friday on a series of shoplifting charges. He faces six misdemeanor shoplifting charges for taking items from a Home Depot just north of Wilmington on multiple occasions starting last summer.

“Cerron has been a dedicated member of my team for years, so this is obviously a disappointment and a surprise," said Carney in a statement. "I am hopeful he can work through this challenge and return to his career in public service.”

While Cade is on leave, the Department of Human Resources will conduct a review to determine if there is a violation of the state employee standard of conduct policy.

Cade has been Office of Management and Budget Director since 2021. Before that, he served in Carney’s cabinet as Labor Department Secretary.

Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Courtney Stewart as Acting OMB Director.

Carney had also tapped Cade to be his Chief of Staff when he takes over as Wilmington mayor next month. Tanny Washington – current Chief of Staff for Mayor Mike Purzycki - has agreed to stay on as chief of staff while Cade situation is resolved.