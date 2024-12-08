Delaware Office of Highway Safety introduces the Drive Safe Seniors initiative

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is encouraging residents to make safe driving decisions for seniors.

Last week, OHS rolled out the Drive Safe Seniors initiative that was focused on motivating drivers 65 and over and their loved ones to come together to prevent crashes.

That initiative will continue throughout 2025.

The OHS website will have tips on how to approach older drivers and address common issues to make it easier for families to identify the necessary steps.

It will also provide education and information on how age-related health changes can affect driving skills and signs that a senior’s ability to drive safely may be diminishing.

Meghan Niddrie is Delaware Office of Highway Safety community relations officer, and she says there are certain signs to look for in older drivers.

"The sort of things to look out for with aging drivers would be have you noticed any new dents or scratches on their vehicles, are they receiving any tickets or violations, are they getting lost on routes that they should be familiar with, are they taking any medications that might affect their driving, and do they seem to be a little overwhelmed or more anxious than normal while they're driving," said Niddrie.

OHS notes age-related changes that can compromise driver safety include stiff joints and muscles, vision problems, diminished hearing, slower reaction times and poorer reflexes, and worsening memory and decision-making skills.

If you see those signs, or you want to discuss the subject with an older driver Niddrie has some advice.

"A great tip is to have the conversation early,” said Niddrie. “Don't wait until their driving behaviors become dangerous. You make a retirement plan, so it would make sense to sit down and make a plan for what if I can't drive anymore. What should the plan be? What are some alternatives."

If you are successful in talking older drivers into driving less, Niddrie notes Uber, Lyft, and DART are all good alternatives for seniors.