Rehoboth Beach in search of city solicitor, Planning Commission counsel

Rehoboth Beach has two separate attorneys who represent the city commissioners and the Planning Commission. The city is looking to fill both positions.

The city commissioners and the Planning Commission both appointed interim legal counsel.

Max Walton from Connelly Gallagher is representing the city and William Larson from MG+M is representing the Planning Commission. Both are based in New Castle County while the city continues its search.

Rehoboth Beach city manager Taylour Tedder said Rehoboth is focusing on the city solicitor position first.

“It's really not affecting daily operations. Ultimately, it was just getting everyone up to speed on the current issues and things that are going on in the city.”

Tedder said they’re looking for someone who is in good standing with the Delaware Bar and has some government experience.

They’re also ideally looking for someone who could manage contracts with outside counsel.

The Planning Commission may be looking for someone located a bit closer, according to Tedder. Larson is based out of Wilmington.

Former city solicitor Alex Burns left the position when his firm decided to stop representing the city.

Tedder said the city deals with a lot of permits and liquor licenses, among other things, so daily operations are generally unaffected by the change in legal representation.

The city hasn’t yet looked over the pool of applicants for the solicitor position, but they will be reviewing submissions after the December 2 cutoff.