ACLU-DE prepares for Trump administration, discusses protections for immigrants

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, the ACLU of Delaware begins discussing potential state protections to any policy changes from the new administration.

The organization hosted a community gathering last week to relay possible steps the First State can take in protecting civil rights and liberties ahead of the transition to Trump’s administration on January 20.

ACLU-DE Executive Director Mike Brickner says the organization has been preparing for these election results for the past nine months, particularly looking at how to implement safeguards for immigrant communities.

The ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Organizer Charito Calvachi-Mateyko explains there are several ways Delaware can exhibit noncompliance with potential mass deportation efforts.

She says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – better known as ICE – often relies on local law enforcement to help with planning and executing immigration raids.

“We want the governor and attorney general to take action to prevent this sort of collaboration, as well as for guidance and how to respond to such requests from ICE or other federal law enforcement," she said.

Calvachi-Mateyko says there are other measures Delaware can take, particularly in protecting benefits for immigrants.

"If a second Trump administration attempts to cut off federal benefits to undocumented and other immigrants, state officials should expand and publicize state-based assistance programs that covered these individuals — including recently arrived migrants and asylum seekers — to ensure they can access critical services, including medical care and food assistance."

She also suggests state lawmakers and the attorney general write to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security asking

the agency to delay implementation of any public charges against civil freedoms, noting 17 different states have done this before.

Calvachi-Mateyko says the attorney general can also file lawsuits against such charges and encourages legislators to introduce new legislation that will offer public or private health coverage, regardless of immigration status or age.

Ultimately, Brickner says following Trump’s campaign trail promise to execute the nation’s largest mass deportation, Delaware has the opportunity to be a model firewall state.

“We, as the state of Delaware, have the ability to say ‘We are not going to assist you. We are not going to provide you any police. We are not going to provide you any assistance whatsoever.’”

Brickner and Calvachi-Mateyko explain the U.S. Constitution limits the extent to which the federal government can commandeer state and local governments to carry out federal policies.

The ACLU is hosting a series of public Firewall for Freedom activist trainings across the state in early January for those interested in getting involved:

Wilmington

Sunday, January 5, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Congregation Beth Emeth

300 W. Lea Blvd Wilmington, DE 19802

Dover

Tuesday, January 14, 5:30-7 p.m.

Dover Public Library Meeting Room A

35 Lookerman Plaza Dover, DE 19901

Lewes

Thursday, January 16, 5:30-7 p.m.

Lewes Public Library Large Meeting Room

111 Adams Avenue Lewes, DE 19958

The training will focus on ongoing issue campaigns from voting rights to criminal legal reform to education equity, as well as the ACLU's Firewall for Freedom work focused on immigrants' rights, LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom and free speech. You can find more information here.