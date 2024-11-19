Governor-elect Matt Meyer announces transition team leadership and asks for public feedback

Governor-elect Matt Meyer announces Transition Policy Committees to allow for public engagement heading into the new administration.

Meyer has created four Transition Policy Committees, including Education & Livelihoods, Sustainable Systems & Resilient Communities, Governance Innovation & Operational Excellence and Care & Community Actions.

The committees will focus on education and labor, housing and the environment, budget and health and public safety, respectively.

The idea is for each committee to hold public meetings where members of the community can provide feedback on policy initiatives for Meyer’s incoming administration.

“They're going to deliver a report in January identifying the greatest challenges facing Delaware and Delawareans, what's working well, what new ideas, best practices and policy solutions we can implement to create a state government that delivers real results for every Delawarean," Meyer said.

The co-chairs will be as follows:

Education & Livelihoods Committee



Co-Chairs: State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Stanton) and Professor Dana Davisson (Clinical Practice Director, Relay Delaware)

Sustainable Systems & Resilient Communities Committee



Co-Chairs: Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Jen Cohan, (CEO, Leadership Delaware), Tony DePrima ( Retired Executive Director of Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility)

Governance Innovation & Operational Excellence Committee



Co-Chairs: State Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-Woodbrook) and Anas Ben Addi (CFO, Delaware State University)

Care and Community Actions Committee



Co-Chairs: Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay and Aaron Goldstein (Chief Staff Attorney, Court of Chancery)

“All of the meetings will be open to the public. We actively encourage public comment throughout the process and I almost think that someone who's not on a committee can really have as much role in building a transition report as someone who's on a committee," Meyer added.

Meyer also announced his Transition Committee leadership team, which includes Delaware’s current and incoming federal delegation — Sen. Tom Carper, Sen. Chris Coons, Senator-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester and Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride — Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay, DSU President Tony Allen and Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson.

Meyer’s team says they will be hosting meetings as early as this week, and details will be posted to the governor-elect’s transition website here.

Meyer has not yet indicated a timeline for when he will announce his cabinet secretaries or his recommended FY26 budget.

Meyer is set to leave his position as New Castle County Executive on Jan. 7 and will be sworn-in as governor on Jan. 21.